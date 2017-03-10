Polish trolls target Orban over Tusk re-election

Supporters of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) are disappointed with Viktor Orban, who backed the re-election of Donald Tusk as president of the European Council on Thursday (9 March).

Some Poles vented their frustrations on the Hungarian prime minister's Facebook page, in Polish, English and Hungarian.

"Until today Orban was a hero, now he's a traitor," one man wrote. "You left my prime minister alone … I will never forgive you," a woman added.

"They [Hungarians] ne...