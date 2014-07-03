Ad
Barroso is set to appear at the EU court of justice in Luxembourg (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Judges to cross-examine Barroso in tobacco lobby case

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso is to appear at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg in a tobacco lobbying scandal which refuses to go away.

He is to answer judges’ questions as a witness in the tobacco case on Monday (7 July), before lawyers from both sides give their arguments on Tuesday.

The case was brought by former EU health commissioner John Dalli, who left office in disgrace in 2012 amid allegations of solicited bribes.

Barroso’s head of cabine...

EU commission pressured to release graft inquiry documents
