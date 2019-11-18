Which parties and countries chair the EP committees?

The MEPs in the European Parliament's committees are divided up among 20 standing committees and two sub-committees (Human Rights (DROI) and Security and Defence (SEDE)), specialising in concrete areas of EU's policymaking.

At the beginning of a new legislature, the parliament decides which MEPs will sit in which committees - based on the preferences expressed by them.

Each committee elects a chair and up to four vice-chairs amongst its full members

However, the size of com...