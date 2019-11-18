Ad
euobserver
The size of committees varies hugely - from 21 (fisheries, the smallest) to 71 (foreign affairs, the largest) members

Magazine

Which parties and countries chair the EP committees?

Who is Who in EP committees?
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The MEPs in the European Parliament's committees are divided up among 20 standing committees and two sub-committees (Human Rights (DROI) and Security and Defence (SEDE)), specialising in concrete areas of EU's policymaking.

At the beginning of a new legislature, the parliament decides which MEPs will sit in which committees - based on the preferences expressed by them.

Each committee elects a chair and up to four vice-chairs amongst its full members

However, the size of com...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Who is Who in EP committees?EU PoliticalMagazine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Green MEPs unconvinced by Romanian commissioner
The EU committee's great 'per diem' charade
Anti-separatist Spanish MEPs dominate liberty committee
The size of committees varies hugely - from 21 (fisheries, the smallest) to 71 (foreign affairs, the largest) members

Tags

Who is Who in EP committees?EU PoliticalMagazine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections