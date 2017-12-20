Ad
"If I were an MEP, I'd be the first one to vote in favour" of the resolutions criticising policies of the Polish government, Walesa said. (Photo: Tomasz Marchowiecki)

Walesa on Polish nationalism: When demons awake

by Martin Mycielski, Gdansk,

Did you expect the change of prime minister in Poland, with Mateusz Morawiecki replacing Beata Szydlo? - and is it really a change? Is it for better, for worse, or just a diversion?

At some point, we neglected democracy and a tragedy happened in Poland. Irresponsible people have come to power. And today I turn to all patriots and friends – help us get rid of those people as soon as possible.

You talk about 'regaining...

