MEPs move towards cross-border health rules

MEPs in the European Parliament's health committee on Tuesday (31 March) voted to simplify rules on patients seeking medical treatment abroad.

Under the rules, patients who go to another member state for medical treatment do not need to get prior authorisation and will be re-imbursed to the extent that they would have been in their home country.

Patients may also seek hospital care in another member state and get the costs re-imbursed, but for this, member states can require prio...