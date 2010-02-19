Ad
Alexander the Great, the ancient king, is at the centre of the Macedonian name dispute (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commissioner calls for 'deeds' in Macedonia name dispute

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A solution to Macedonia's name dispute with Greece should be found in the coming four months, so as to start EU accession negotiations under the Spanish EU presidency, enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele said during his visit to Skopje on Friday (19 February).

"There is a unique opportunity to find a solution and it should be seized. I am fully committed to supporting the talks, which along with the required political will, should lead to a solution," Mr Fuele told local media after m...

