EU diplomats have urged the commission to be tougher on Bulgaria and Romania (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels under fire for being too soft on Bulgaria and Romania

by Lucia Kubosova,

Some EU member states have criticised the European Commission for failing to be tougher in demanding Bulgaria and Romania to tackle serious corruption cases as was agreed before the Black Sea newcomers joined the bloc.

Britain and France have joined Sweden and the Netherlands in calling on the EU executive to keep up the pressure on both countries to continue their legal reforms, warning that otherwise the EU risks undermining its enlargement policy, the Financial Times reports.

