EU justice chief may jump ship from Brussels to Rome

The European Commission could see another of its members abandon their Brussels tasks and return to the realm of national politics, with commission vice-president Franco Frattini, who hails from Italy, reportedly considering participation in his country's pre-election campaign on the side of centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi.

Mr Frattini – also in charge of justice, security and immigration affairs - has said that he is considering his future political assignments as they come, and...