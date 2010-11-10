Ad
Farmers' right to privacy has trumped transparency rules (Photo: European Commission)

EU court strikes down farm aid transparency project

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

In a major blow to transparency campaigners, the European Union's highest court on Tuesday (9 November) ruled that the publication of names and details of individual farmers receiving agricultural aid infringes their right to privacy.

"The obligation to publish the names of natural persons who are beneficiaries of such aid and the exact amounts which they have received constitutes, with regard to the objective of transparency, a disproportionate measure," the court said in a statement.<...

