euobserver
Vilnius - the decision was taken unanimously by the city council (Photo: European Commission)

Lithuania bans EU-sponsored gay rights parade

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg,

Lithuanian officials in Vilnius have rejected an EU-sponsored tolerance campaign rally over fears that the event could spark unrest in the Baltic country known for its anti-gay sentiments.

The decision - taken unanimously by the city council - was based on information suggesting that anti-gay protestors could attempt to violate public order, said the director of the city's public order unit, Gintaras Tamosiunas, according to Baltic News Service BNS.

The rally was due to take place...

