Ad
euobserver
President Sarkozy impressed MEPs with the length of time he spent in the chamber. (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

France to deliver solution to Lisbon 'psycho-drama' by end of 2008

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has warned Europe against falling into institutional paralysis in the wake of Ireland's rejection of the Lisbon treaty and said he hopes to propose a solution to the situation before the end of this year.

In a passionate speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday (10 July), Mr Sarkozy said that nothing was worse for him than "immobility" and stressed the EU should not let itself be paralysed because of yet another "institutional psycho-d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
President Sarkozy impressed MEPs with the length of time he spent in the chamber. (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections