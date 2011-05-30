Ad
Malta is the only EU country where divorces are illegal (Photo: fortinbras)

Maltese vote to legalise divorce

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

More than half of Maltese voters on Saturday (28 May) cast their ballot in favour of legalising divorce on the small Mediterranean island, the only EU member state it is banned.

Despite having campaigned against making divorce legal, Conservative Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi pledged to respect the result of the referendum and to change the law accordingly.

"This is not the result that I wished for, but the will of the people has to be respected and parliament should enact a law ...

