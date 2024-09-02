Ad
Dutch climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra called for an even tougher China stance (Photo: European Union)

Hoekstra warns of 'China problem' — as he pitches for financial portfolio role

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

“We have a China problem,” the EU Commissioner for climate action, Wopke Hoekstra, has told students of the Technical University Eindhoven in his home country of the Netherlands.

In a start of the academic year address, traditionally meant to inspire young people entering the adult world, Hoekstra instead bombarded his audience with talk of "hybrid financ...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

