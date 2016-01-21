EP Dieselgate committee packed with opponents

One third of the members of the European Parliament's committee for inquiring into government responsibility for the diesel emissions scandal voted against the establishment of the committee.
On Thursday afternoon (21 January), the EP's plenary in Strasbourg rubber-stamped the appointment of 45 members of the 'committee of inquiry on emission measurements in the automotive sector'.
But according to an analysis by VoteWatch and EUobserver, fif...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here