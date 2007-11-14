Ad
The Romanian farm payment system is not up to EU standards (Photo: EUobserver)

Romania told to fix farm payments system or lose aid

by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Commission has given Romania until mid-December to fix the remaining problems with its farm payments system or face losing millions of euros in EU farm aid.

On Wednesday (14 November), the commission welcomed the progress made by the South-Eastern European country since October in putting in place the required controls over agricultural spending.

"We have told the Romanians that they have made good progress. We've looked at their report, we've looked at the [audit] re...

