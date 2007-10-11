Romania told to reform farm system or face aid cuts

The European Commission has threatened to cut agricultural subsidies to Romania, unless the country solves the shortcomings in its farm aid system.

Mariann Fischer Boel, the EU's agriculture commissioner, said on Wednesday (10 October) that Romania should overhaul its farm payment system or face a provisional 25% cut in EU funds - equal to more than a hundred million euros.

The warning comes after two recent audits discovered several serious irregularities in the administration a...