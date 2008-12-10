Ad
A European Commission-sponsored bicycle - backtracking from the 20-20-20 goals would undermine EU credibility, Mr Barroso said (Photo: EUobserver)

Summit to test EU credibility on climate, Barroso says

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has called on EU leaders not to backtrack on the union's target of a 20 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, calling their top-level meeting later this week a "real credibility test."

"Flexibility on justified concerns - yes. Anything that questions 20-20-20 targets - no. This is non-negotiable," Mr Barroso said in defence of the proposals to boost green energy, cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency - each...

