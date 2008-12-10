Summit to test EU credibility on climate, Barroso says

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has called on EU leaders not to backtrack on the union's target of a 20 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, calling their top-level meeting later this week a "real credibility test."

"Flexibility on justified concerns - yes. Anything that questions 20-20-20 targets - no. This is non-negotiable," Mr Barroso said in defence of the proposals to boost green energy, cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency - each...