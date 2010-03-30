Ad
euobserver
The Italian PM is still trouncing the left of the country, despite his many scandals (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Gains for Berlusconi, Northern League in Italian regional elections

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Despite a rolling series of scandals, Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing coalition was set to snatch four regions away from the centre-left in regional elections, according to unconfirmed results.

But the two-day elections were marked by a striking abstention rate and a sharp growth for the anti-immigrant Northern League, particularly in traditionally left-wing bastions in central Italy.

Mr Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PdL) alliance managed to take two races in the central Lazio re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Italian PM is still trouncing the left of the country, despite his many scandals (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections