Gains for Berlusconi, Northern League in Italian regional elections

Despite a rolling series of scandals, Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing coalition was set to snatch four regions away from the centre-left in regional elections, according to unconfirmed results.

But the two-day elections were marked by a striking abstention rate and a sharp growth for the anti-immigrant Northern League, particularly in traditionally left-wing bastions in central Italy.

Mr Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PdL) alliance managed to take two races in the central Lazio re...