Rehn presents Iceland with EU membership survey

Iceland's prime minister, Johanna Sigurdardottir, was presented on Tuesday (8 September) with an extensive questionnaire by European enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn, which will form the basis of assessing the country's ability to meet EU membership obligations.

The survey of the North Atlantic nation contains some 2,000 questions covering 33 accession chapters.

How Reykjavik responds will frame the drafting of an opinion on Iceland's EU membership application by the European C...