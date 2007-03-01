Ad
euobserver

EU fundamental rights agency launched despite doubts

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The EU's fundamental rights agency will see top European Commission VIPs at its launch in Vienna today, but critics doubt the relevance of the new body due to its watered down scope and the unclear fate of Europe's constitution, which was originally associated with the agency.

Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and justice commissioner Franco Frattini are attending the official opening of the agency on Thursday (1 March), two months later than formerly planned.

Still, some s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections