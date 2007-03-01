EU fundamental rights agency launched despite doubts

The EU's fundamental rights agency will see top European Commission VIPs at its launch in Vienna today, but critics doubt the relevance of the new body due to its watered down scope and the unclear fate of Europe's constitution, which was originally associated with the agency.

Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and justice commissioner Franco Frattini are attending the official opening of the agency on Thursday (1 March), two months later than formerly planned.

Still, some s...