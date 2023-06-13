Ad
euobserver
Manfred Weber, chair of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has been accused of threatening his MEPs with political retaliation if they vote in favour of the EU nature restoration law (Photo: European Parliament)

Row over EPP 'blackmailing' MEPs on eve of nature vote

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A major row has erupted in the European Parliament ahead of a crucial vote on the EU nature restoration law in the environment committee on Thursday (15 June).

On Tuesday, French liberal Renew MEP Pascal Canfin, chair of the environment committee, accused the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) chairman, German MEP Manfred Weber of "blackmailing" his own EPP members with political retaliation (including exclusio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Big businesses back EU nature restoration law, after EPP attack
Double rejection for EU flagship nature restoration plan
EU's Nature Restoration Law: more funds, better agriculture
Manfred Weber, chair of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has been accused of threatening his MEPs with political retaliation if they vote in favour of the EU nature restoration law (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections