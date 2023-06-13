Row over EPP 'blackmailing' MEPs on eve of nature vote

A major row has erupted in the European Parliament ahead of a crucial vote on the EU nature restoration law in the environment committee on Thursday (15 June).
On Tuesday, French liberal Renew MEP Pascal Canfin, chair of the environment committee, accused the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) chairman, German MEP Manfred Weber of "blackmailing" his own EPP members with political retaliation (including exclusio...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.