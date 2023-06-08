The 'BlackRock exemption' has no place in the EU's due diligence directive

Thursday (8 June) marks the start of the trilogues to finalise the European Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

The CSDDD is Europe's attempt to compel EU-based companies to prevent, address and remedy environmental or human rights risks and adverse impacts in their global value chains. The stakes are high, as the negotiations between officials from the European Commission, the Council, and the Parliament kick off.

One of the most contentious issues up for ...