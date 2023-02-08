Russian diplomats in EU: unpaid wages, low morale

Jaded Russian diplomats in dark suits are parroting failed propaganda in EU capitals, according to a grim portrait of Russian diplomacy by Estonian spies after one year of war.

Some Russians feel demotivated because of little things, such as late payment of wages due to complications arising from EU financial sanctions.

"Russian diplomats' new daily concerns include the anxiety of not knowing whether they will receive their monthly salary in their bank account or, if not, which ...