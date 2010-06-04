EU enlargement process hangs on Slovenian vote

The EU's plan to welcome Croatia as its 28th member in 2012 could be dealt a blow by Slovenian voters on Sunday (6 June) in a referendum on maritime boundaries.

The referendum boils down to the question: Are you in favour of a law ratifying an arbitration agreement between Slovenia and Croatia on how to divide sea access to the strategic Bay of Piran in the Adriatic sea?

A Yes vote will see Slovenia and Croatia begin the international arbitration process in line with an EU recomm...