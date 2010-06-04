EU enlargement process hangs on Slovenian vote

The EU's plan to welcome Croatia as its 28th member in 2012 could be dealt a blow by Slovenian voters on Sunday (6 June) in a referendum on maritime boundaries.
The referendum boils down to the question: Are you in favour of a law ratifying an arbitration agreement between Slovenia and Croatia on how to divide sea access to the strategic Bay of Piran in the Adriatic sea?
A Yes vote will see Slovenia and Croatia begin the international arbitration process in line with an EU recomm...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
