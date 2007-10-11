Ad
"Serbia cannot take a step on the road to Europe while still wearing the leg irons of Mladic and Karadzic" (Photo: European Commission)

Serbia and the EU: Mladic first, then talks

by Chris Patten,

Somewhere in Serbia the architect of the horrific 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Ratko Mladic, is walking freely, enjoying the tacit and furtive protection of the state. Somewhere in Europe, probably Brussels, EU diplomats and politicians are preparing to give him a new lease on liberty.

Next week, the Chief Prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Carla Del Ponte, will report to EU foreign ministers on Serbia's cooperation in handing over war crimes susp...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
