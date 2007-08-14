Ad
euobserver
Abdullah Gul has steered Turkey's EU accession talks since becoming foreign minister in 2003 (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Turkey risks new political turmoil over presidential candidate

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova,

Turkey may soon experience more political turbulence, as the ruling Islamic-rooted Justice and Development party [AK Party] has renominated Abdullah Gul as presidential candidate.

A similar move in April resulted in hundreds of thousands of Turks taking to the streets and triggered a serious political crisis with the army threatening to step in to defend the country's secular values.

"[Mr] Gul is a statesman who has great experience. I believe he would be successful", Muran Merca...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Abdullah Gul has steered Turkey's EU accession talks since becoming foreign minister in 2003 (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections