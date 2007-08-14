Turkey risks new political turmoil over presidential candidate

Turkey may soon experience more political turbulence, as the ruling Islamic-rooted Justice and Development party [AK Party] has renominated Abdullah Gul as presidential candidate.
A similar move in April resulted in hundreds of thousands of Turks taking to the streets and triggered a serious political crisis with the army threatening to step in to defend the country's secular values.
"[Mr] Gul is a statesman who has great experience. I believe he would be successful", Muran Merca...
