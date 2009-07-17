Ad
Reykjavik Harbour - soon part of the EU? (Photo: Johannes Jansson /norden.org)

Brussels hails Iceland's decision on EU bid

by Lucia Kubosova,

Brussels has hailed the decision by the Icelandic parliament to give the go ahead to talks on joining the EU, suggesting it is proof of the "vitality of the European project."

Iceland's legislature, the 63-seat Althingi, passed the proposal to start the EU accession process by a narrow majority of 33 votes to 28, with two abstentions, on Thursday (16 July).

Supporters of the move argued EU membership would help the island, with a population of 320,000, emerge more quickly from the...

