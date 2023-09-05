Ad
'We are prepared in case there are elections, but we are also ready for a negotiation that could culminate in a historic agreement,' said Catalan former separatist leader and current MEP Carles Puigdemount in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament)

Exiled Catalan leader sets conditions to make Sanchez PM

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Catalan former separatist leader and current MEP Carles Puigdemont on Tuesday (5 September) in Brussels set out preconditions for negotiations to support Pedro Sánchez as the next prime minister of Spain — stressing he would not give up on Catalonia's unilateral right to independence.

On top of his demands, the self-exiled Puigdemont urged Spain to drop judicial action against those conntected to the pro-independence movement, and the decriminalisation of events related to the illegal r...

