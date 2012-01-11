Ad
euobserver
Piris helped write five EU treaties (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU legal expert casts doubt on new fiscal treaty

EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

A legal expert who helped write several EU treaties - Jean-Claude Piris - has warned that the new 'fiscal compact' will not be enough to stop the financial crisis.

"This little piece of paper being discussed now is a good step, but it will not be enough to solve the problems. More steps are needed," Piris said at a think-tank event in Brussels on Tuesday (10 January), referring to the intergovernmental treaty on fiscal discipline to be signed by 26 EU leaders in March.

The 68-year...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Softer draft of fiscal treaty opens door for UK
Piris helped write five EU treaties (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections