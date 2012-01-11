EU legal expert casts doubt on new fiscal treaty

A legal expert who helped write several EU treaties - Jean-Claude Piris - has warned that the new 'fiscal compact' will not be enough to stop the financial crisis.
"This little piece of paper being discussed now is a good step, but it will not be enough to solve the problems. More steps are needed," Piris said at a think-tank event in Brussels on Tuesday (10 January), referring to the intergovernmental treaty on fiscal discipline to be signed by 26 EU leaders in March.
The 68-year...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.