Ad
euobserver
50PLUS leader Henk Krol campaigning in Amsterdam (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Dutch parties woo older voters

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Amsterdam,

Dutch MP Henk Krol does not shy away from hyperbole.

“All affairs that affect the elderly, whether it is their state pension, private pensions, health care, were all absolutely taboo during the previous elections,” he told EUobserver recently.

That statement is at best an exaggeration, and at worst a lie.

The major parties all had elderly-related plans in their electoral programmes ahead of the 2012 general election, and there was considerable time spent at television debat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Green ex-MEP: Tell Dutch full sovereignty isn't coming back
Dutch election: EU's most unpredictable vote
Dutch anti-establishment MPs want other EU, but lack plans
A guide to Dutch elections: how the system works
50PLUS leader Henk Krol campaigning in Amsterdam (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections