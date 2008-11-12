Brussels to spread knowledge on rare diseases

The European Commission has adopted an EU-wide strategy to improve recognition of rare diseases across the continent and boost knowledge about existing possibilities of their treatment among doctors and 36 million patients.
"We want to bring those people out of their shadows," EU health commissioner Androulla Vassiliou told journalists when presenting the new strategy to help people affected by diseases which affect fewer than five in every 10,000 people.
According to experts, th...
