Montenegro hopes to apply for EU membership next year

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Montenegro is hoping to lodge an official application for EU membership in the first half of 2008, the country's prime minister Zeljko Sturanovic said on Monday (15 October).

Mr Sturanovic made the announcement during a press conference after having signed a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA) with the EU earlier in the day in Luxembourg.

Montenegro is the fourth country of the so-called Western Balkan region – including Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovin...

