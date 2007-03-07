Ad
EU constitution problem will not hinder accession, Croatia told

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Croatia has been told by EU officials that it is possible to enter the European Union even if the bloc has not sorted out its institutional problems.

"We have been reassured by a number of people from the commission and from the EU member countries that should there be no constitutional arrangement that there are other means (...) that would provide for Croatia to join as the 28th member," Croatia's foreign minister Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic told EUobserver in an interview.

