Scottish nationalists to hold UK balance of power

The Scottish Nationalist Party is poised to hold the balance of power following next week’s UK elections, after new polls suggested that Nicola Sturgeon’s party will win all 59 Scottish constituencies.

A survey released on Wednesday (29 April) by pollsters Ipsos Mori puts the SNP on 54 percent of the vote in Scotland, with the once dominant Labour party trailing on 20 percent.

The SNP surge makes it increasingly likely that the party will be kingmakers after the poll on 7 May.