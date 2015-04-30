Ad
The SNP campaigned for Scotland to leave the UK (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Scottish nationalists to hold UK balance of power

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The Scottish Nationalist Party is poised to hold the balance of power following next week’s UK elections, after new polls suggested that Nicola Sturgeon’s party will win all 59 Scottish constituencies.

A survey released on Wednesday (29 April) by pollsters Ipsos Mori puts the SNP on 54 percent of the vote in Scotland, with the once dominant Labour party trailing on 20 percent.

The SNP surge makes it increasingly likely that the party will be kingmakers after the poll on 7 May.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

