EU Council president must manage national leaders, says Barroso

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso says a future permanent president of the European Council must be able to stand up to member states that seek to pursue their own interests.

Speaking at a brainstorming session of European heavyweights on Friday (9 October) organised by Friends of Europe Mr Barroso also indicated that any holder of the new post – set to be created under the Lisbon Treaty - needs to have the necessary skills to create unity within the body that represent...