Ad
euobserver
European Parliament group leaders, Gianni Pittella (l), Manfred Weber (c) and Guy Verhofstadt (r).

Socialists dismiss EU parliament unity plea

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Strasbourg,

Gianni Pittella, leader of the European Parliament's socialist group, has rejected a call for further cooperation with the parliament's centre-right EPP group, in a move that could shake up the power balance of the house.

Pittella dismissed a plea for further cooperation made by EPP leader Manfred Weber in a letter to all MEPs as "quite amazing" and "surrealistic".

"The European Parliament works perfectly without structured alliances," Pittella said on Tuesday (13 December).

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

MEPs vote to keep second jobs, protect Schulz
Weber calls for stability after Schulz exit
Schulz: the end of a one-man parliament
Pittella bid for EP chief threatens grand coalition
European Parliament group leaders, Gianni Pittella (l), Manfred Weber (c) and Guy Verhofstadt (r).

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections