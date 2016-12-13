Socialists dismiss EU parliament unity plea

Gianni Pittella, leader of the European Parliament's socialist group, has rejected a call for further cooperation with the parliament's centre-right EPP group, in a move that could shake up the power balance of the house.

Pittella dismissed a plea for further cooperation made by EPP leader Manfred Weber in a letter to all MEPs as "quite amazing" and "surrealistic".

"The European Parliament works perfectly without structured alliances," Pittella said on Tuesday (13 December).