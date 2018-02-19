Spain's De Guindos to be ECB vice-president

Spanish finance minister Luis de Guindos will become vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB) later this year, after his sole rival stepped down on Monday (19 February).

De Guindos' candidacy was secure even before a Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels, after the group's president Mario Centeno announced that Philip Lane, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, had withdrawn.

"It's a personal challenge. ...