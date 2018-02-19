Ad
De Guindos missed out on the presidency of the Eurogroup in 2015, but will now become vice-president of the European Central Bank (Photo: Council of the EU)

Spain's De Guindos to be ECB vice-president

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Spanish finance minister Luis de Guindos will become vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB) later this year, after his sole rival stepped down on Monday (19 February).

De Guindos' candidacy was secure even before a Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels, after the group's president Mario Centeno announced that Philip Lane, the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, had withdrawn.

"It's a personal challenge. ...

Latest News

