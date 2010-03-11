Ad
euobserver
Overfishing has been linked in the past to EU subsidies (Photo: EUobserver)

EU spent at least €14m subsidising convicted fish crooks

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union has spent at least €14 million in subsidies to firms convicted of illegal fishing, a new report has revealed.

Some 36 law-breaking vessel owners with 42 convictions between them received €13.5 million between 1994 and 2006 according to an investigation by Fishsubsidy.org, a group of researchers investigating the recipients of the EU's Common Fisheries Policy.

In a laborious nine-month investigation, the team matched up records of court convictions with lists o...

