Schulz fights for 'United States of Europe' by 2025

Martin Schulz, the leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) urged his fellow members on Thursday (7 December) to enter into coalition talks with chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to form a grand coalition.

Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament, urged his party to push for the creation of a "United States of Europe" by 2025.

The SPD party congress on Thursday will decide whether the Social Democrats will join forces with Merkel once again, despite fears ...