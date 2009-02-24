Slovenia-Croatia dispute lingers despite meeting

Slovenia and Croatia continue to be locked in a dispute over their border despite a meeting between their leaders on Tuesday (24 February).\n \n"If no progress is made in dealing with the border issue, Slovenia will not withdraw its reservations about the opening and closing of policy chapters in negotiations between Croatia and the EU," Slovene prime minister Borut Pahor told a press conference following the meeting, Croatian news agency Hina reported.
Slovenia and Croatia have been un...
