Juncker faces battle to remain Luxembourg PM

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker faces a battle to remain his country's leader after his Christian Democrat party lost ground in elections at the weekend.
Results from Sunday's poll gave Juncker's CSV party 33.7 percent of the vote, giving them 23 seats in the 60-seat parliament, down from 26.
The result is the CSV's worst performance since 1999, but still leaves them comfortably ahead of the opposition.
The centre-left Socialist party and the liberals, both o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.