Ad
euobserver
Juncker has been Luxembourg's leader since 1995 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Juncker faces battle to remain Luxembourg PM

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker faces a battle to remain his country's leader after his Christian Democrat party lost ground in elections at the weekend.

Results from Sunday's poll gave Juncker's CSV party 33.7 percent of the vote, giving them 23 seats in the 60-seat parliament, down from 26.

The result is the CSV's worst performance since 1999, but still leaves them comfortably ahead of the opposition.

The centre-left Socialist party and the liberals, both o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Dijsselbloem to replace Juncker as Eurogroup chief
Juncker may resign in Luxembourg spy affair
Juncker has been Luxembourg's leader since 1995 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections