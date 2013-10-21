Juncker faces battle to remain Luxembourg PM

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker faces a battle to remain his country's leader after his Christian Democrat party lost ground in elections at the weekend.

Results from Sunday's poll gave Juncker's CSV party 33.7 percent of the vote, giving them 23 seats in the 60-seat parliament, down from 26.

The result is the CSV's worst performance since 1999, but still leaves them comfortably ahead of the opposition.

The centre-left Socialist party and the liberals, both o...