Serbia hunting final fugitives amid EU bid

Serbian president Boris Tadic has vowed Belgrade will "fulfil its international obligations" by hunting down two remaining war crimes fugitives - general Ratko Mladic and former Croatian Serb leader Goran Hadzic.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday (3 August), Mr Tadic said: "All those who have the idea to put additional pressure on Serbia are knocking on open doors, because not only has Serbia shown its will and determination, but it also has made concrete steps related to this co-opera...