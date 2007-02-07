Austria attacks Brussels over student quotas

The new Austrian chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer has accused the European Commission of "jeopardizing the Austrian health system" by demanding that Vienna lift its quotas on the amount of Germans studying medicine in Austria.

Mr Gusenbauer, a social democrat who took office in January, told Austrian and German media ahead of his first visit to Berlin on Wednesday (7 February) that his government will resist Brussels' push for equal access of all EU students to Austria's medical faculties....