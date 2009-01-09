Czechs begin work on legal guarantees for Ireland

The Czech EU presidency is to begin the complicated task of providing the legal guarantees for the political concessions that Ireland has received on the rejected Lisbon Treaty.
Work will soon begin between Irish lawyers, the legal services of the Council (representing member states) and the European Commission, to firm up EU promises to that the treaty will not affect Irish neutrality, abortion or tax laws.
Europe ministers meeting in Prague on Thursday (8 January) had a brief di...
