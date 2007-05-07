France is 'back in Europe,' says Sarkozy

EU leaders have congratulated Nicolas Sarkozy on winning the French election while making it clear they now expect a reinvigorated and constructive France to come back to the European negotiating table on the bloc's future.

"France has always had a central place in the European political scene and it is not possible to have a strong Europe without a European France," said European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso in a statement released shortly after Mr Sarkozy's victory was con...