Mr Sarkozy received 53.06% of the vote while his socialist rival Segolene Royal got 46.94% (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

France is 'back in Europe,' says Sarkozy

by Honor Mahony,

EU leaders have congratulated Nicolas Sarkozy on winning the French election while making it clear they now expect a reinvigorated and constructive France to come back to the European negotiating table on the bloc's future.

"France has always had a central place in the European political scene and it is not possible to have a strong Europe without a European France," said European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso in a statement released shortly after Mr Sarkozy's victory was con...

Sarkozy to be next French president
