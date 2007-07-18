Men must help end gender pay gap, Commission says

The European Commission is calling on Europe's menfolk to help out more at home as a first step to improving women's career prospects and ending the gender pay gap across the bloc.
Women still earn 15 percent less than men with "no sign of improving" – compared to 17 percent ten years ago – despite 60 percent of European graduates being women, according to the EU executive.
"There is this fundamental imbalance between professional life and personal obligation," EU employment commi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here