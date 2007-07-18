Ad
Just 18 out of a total of 139 commissioners since 1958 have been women (Photo: European Commission)

Men must help end gender pay gap, Commission says

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission is calling on Europe's menfolk to help out more at home as a first step to improving women's career prospects and ending the gender pay gap across the bloc.

Women still earn 15 percent less than men with "no sign of improving" – compared to 17 percent ten years ago – despite 60 percent of European graduates being women, according to the EU executive.

"There is this fundamental imbalance between professional life and personal obligation," EU employment commi...

