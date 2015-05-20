Knives out for Farage in Ukip civil war

Ukip’s Nigel Farage was the first UK party leader to fall on his sword after this month’s general election.
Or so it seemed.
Having kept his promise - apparently - to stand down “within 10 minutes” if he failed to secure a seat in the UK parliament - he performed a volte face a few hours later.
The rationale behind his staying on is that Ukip will almost certainly get the ‘in/out’ referendum it has long craved in the next 18 months, and that a leadership contest can wait.<...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
