MPs seek to make concerted use of new powers under EU treaty

Dutch MPs are seeking to raise awareness of the extra powers that national parliamentarians will have under the bloc's new treaty to influence EU legislation and are proposing a practical system to ensure that MPs take advantage of it.

Labour Party MP Luuk Blom and his colleague, Han Ten Broeke, of the liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), met EU ambassadors from the 27 member states in Brussels on Monday (21 April) to outline how they see the new system as working.