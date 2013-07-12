EU's longest-serving PM resigns, 'hopes' to return

The EU's longest-serving PM, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Thursday (11 July) handed in his resignation to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg after losing parliament's support over failure to stop corruption and illegal wire-tapping by the country's intelligence agency.

In a seven-hour long debate on Wednesday, Juncker defended himself by saying he did not know of all the wrongdoings of the spying agency (Srel).

"Are we responsible for something we did not know? I do not think so," he said.