euobserver
Commissioner Rehn - a strong supporter of enlargement (Photo: European Commission)

EU enlargement chief sceptical of Sarkozy 'wise men' idea

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, BERLIN,

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has dismissed a French idea to set up a wise committee to debate the future of Europe, including further enlargement, as not convincing.

"As to the famous idea of setting up a wise men's group to ponder the EU's future in 2020-2030, I am not sure if I am convinced of its added value", said Mr Rehn during a European Liberals congress in Berlin on Thursday (18 October).

French president Nicolas Sarkozy in August suggested that an independent bod...

euobserver

